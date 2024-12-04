KEFI Gold and Copper Secures Key Ethiopian License

KEFI Minerals (GB:KEFI) has released an update.

KEFI Gold and Copper has secured a 100% exploration license for the Konso Critical Metals Area in Ethiopia, aiming to capitalize on promising copper and tantalum deposits. This strategic move aligns with Ethiopia’s pro-mining stance and KEFI’s focus on critical metals, as the company eyes long-term economic gains from these resources. The project, with geological similarities to key East African sites, marks a significant addition to KEFI’s growth pipeline.

