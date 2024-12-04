News & Insights

Stocks

KEFI Gold and Copper Secures Key Ethiopian License

December 04, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KEFI Minerals (GB:KEFI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KEFI Gold and Copper has secured a 100% exploration license for the Konso Critical Metals Area in Ethiopia, aiming to capitalize on promising copper and tantalum deposits. This strategic move aligns with Ethiopia’s pro-mining stance and KEFI’s focus on critical metals, as the company eyes long-term economic gains from these resources. The project, with geological similarities to key East African sites, marks a significant addition to KEFI’s growth pipeline.

For further insights into GB:KEFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.