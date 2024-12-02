KEFI Gold and Copper Launches Discounted Retail Share Offer

KEFI Minerals (GB:KEFI) has released an update.

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC has announced a retail offer for new ordinary shares through PrimaryBid, with shares priced at a 15.4% discount. This offer is open to both current shareholders and new investors, with a minimum subscription of £250. The proceeds will fund the Tulu Kapi gold project and strengthen the company’s financial position.

