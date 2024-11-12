News & Insights

KeePer Technical Laboratory Expands with New Nagoya Store

November 12, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co.Ltd. (JP:6036) has released an update.

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co., Ltd. is expanding its presence in Aichi Prefecture with the opening of its 143rd KeePer LABO store on December 18, 2024, in Nagoya City. The new Nonami location, strategically positioned for high visibility, will feature multiple car service bays and a customer-friendly layout, enhancing brand recognition and service efficiency.

