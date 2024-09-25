KBR Wins $113M Contract for Air Force's Future Tankers Program

KBR, Inc. KBR has secured an estimated $113 million contract to assist the U.S. Air Force's Life Cycle Management Center in developing the Future Tankers Program. This contract, which spans five years, will involve research, development, and testing for aeronautical systems. The project is a significant win for KBR and aligns with its long-standing focus on digital engineering and defense modernization.

Expanding the Future Tankers Program

The U.S. Air Force awarded the contract through the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center multiple-award contract vehicle. As part of this task, KBR will provide a variety of services, including engineering, logistics, security, cybersecurity, and program management. These efforts will directly contribute to the development of the Next Generation Air-refueling System and the modernization of legacy tanker systems.



KBR’s commitment to the project extends beyond just technical assistance. Its involvement includes fostering digital transformation within the Air Force, which will enable better decision-making and cost savings. The company’s innovative Digital Material Management approach aims to reduce risk and improve efficiency in military systems development.

Strategic Importance for KBR

This contract win is a testament to KBR’s expanding influence in defense-related digital engineering. Stuart Bradie, KBR’s president and CEO, emphasized the company’s role in accelerating the Air Force’s digital journey. KBR’s contribution will not only benefit the Future Tankers Program but also support broader U.S. defense initiatives, helping modernize mission-critical operations.



For KBR, this contract enhances its reputation as a leader in digital solutions, positioning the company for future government contracts. The work KBR does under this program will likely strengthen its ties to the Department of Defense, setting the stage for more long-term growth in the defense sector.

KBR’s Stock Performance

Shares of this company have underperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry in the past six months. Although shares have underperformed, earnings estimates for 2024 have increased to $3.25 per share from $3.22 over the past 60 days. This depicts analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Also, new and on-contract growth across its businesses and increased demand for sustainable services and technology are likely to be beneficial in the upcoming period (read more: KBR's JV Wins Lake Charles LNG Export Transformation Project Deal).

KBR’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, KBR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space are:



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Sterling Infrastructure has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 9.7% and 26.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. STRL shares have gained 29.1% over the past six months.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. HWM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 12.6% and 40.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. HWM shares have gained 46.8% over the past six months.



M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has topped earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 9.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPTI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 16.1% and 76.6%, respectively, from prior-year levels. MPTI shares have gained 28.6% over the past six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.