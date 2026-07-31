KBR Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

KBR (NYSE:KBR) reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $2 billion, up 2% from the prior-year period, while adjusted EBITDA rose $16 million to $258 million and adjusted EPS increased $0.08 to $0.99. The company said first-half results were tracking slightly ahead of its planned cadence and reaffirmed its full-year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and adjusted operating cash flow.

President and CEO Stuart Bradie said the company continued to execute while preparing to separate into two standalone businesses. The planned spinoff of its Mission Technology Solutions business, which will be named Trinzic, remains targeted for Jan. 4, 2027.

“We delivered profitable growth, expanded margins, and continued to see healthy momentum across both segments as we enter the second half of the year,” Chief Financial Officer Shad Evans said.

Consolidated Results and Cash Flow

Second-quarter revenue increased $32 million year over year. Excluding elevated EUCOM contingency activity in 2025, revenue rose approximately $91 million, or roughly 5%, driven by the ramp-up of recently awarded projects across both business segments.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded about 60 basis points to 13%, which the company attributed to project execution, portfolio mix and cost management. Adjusted EPS benefited from operating performance, lower below-the-line expenses and a lower diluted share count following repurchases.

First-half adjusted operating cash flow was $183 million, representing adjusted operating cash-flow conversion of about 74%. Evans said second-quarter cash flow reflected the timing of collections in the Middle East within the Sustainable Technology Solutions, or STS, segment. Collections began to normalize in July, and management maintained its full-year cash-flow outlook.

Net leverage ended the quarter at approximately 2.3 times trailing adjusted EBITDA, flat from the prior quarter and below the company’s 2.5-times target. During the first half, KBR invested roughly $190 million to strengthen its portfolio and returned $71 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. The company repurchased about $25 million of stock during the second quarter.

STS Revenue Grows as Backlog Reaches Record

STS revenue increased 10% year over year to $676 million, supported by projects awarded over the prior 12 months and growth in the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Revenue also rose 8% sequentially. Management said the performance supports its expectation for mid-teens STS revenue growth for the full year.

STS adjusted EBITDA declined $11 million from a year earlier to $123 million, as the quarter included a larger proportion of lower-margin equipment procurement activity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.2%; excluding LNG joint-venture earnings, the margin was approximately 13%. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA margin excluding LNG joint-venture earnings was approximately 14.5%, which Evans said keeps the business on track for its full-year mid-teens margin outlook on that basis.

The segment’s second-quarter book-to-bill ratio was 1.5 times, and its trailing 12-month ratio was 1.3 times. Backlog reached a record $5.5 billion, up 40% year over year, while its near-term pipeline exceeded $6 billion excluding large reimbursable LNG EPC opportunities. Work already under contract represents about 80% of the midpoint of STS’s 2026 revenue guidance, according to the company.

Bradie said about 34% of year-to-date STS bookings were tied to operating-expenditure-based contracts, including work in the Middle East and the Americas through Brown & Root. First-half bookings in the Middle East exceeded $900 million across oil, gas, natural-gas-liquids and energy-infrastructure projects.

The company also cited its first commercial PureSAF license awards and continuing demand for ammonia technology, including a recent Pampa Energía award in the Americas. Bradie said the company is not depending on a single project to replace the eventual roll-off of Plaquemines, which he said continues through the first half of 2027.

Mission Tech Margins Expand; Trinzic Brand Introduced

Mission Technology Solutions, or MTS, reported revenue of $1.3 billion, down $28 million from the prior year. Excluding EUCOM contingency activity, however, segment revenue rose about $31 million, or 2%, driven by activity in Australia and the U.K., partly offset by U.S. project completions.

MTS adjusted EBITDA increased $22 million to $158 million, while margin expanded roughly 190 basis points to 12.1%. The results benefited from favorable mix, cost management and contract closeouts. Year-to-date margins were 11.4%, ahead of the company’s full-year outlook. Evans said the company continues to view a long-term margin target of more than 10% as appropriate for the business through year-end.

MTS had a second-quarter book-to-bill ratio of 0.8 times and a trailing 12-month ratio of 1.0 times. Management said those figures exclude approximately $1.6 billion of awarded work that remains under protest, including contracts related to National Science Foundation Antarctica operations, Department of State work in Iraq and classified PACOM logistics.

About 94% of MTS’s full-year revenue guidance is already under contract, KBR said. The business also has roughly $10.4 billion awaiting award and expects more than $25 billion of bid volume during 2026, up about 50% year over year.

KBR introduced Trinzic as the name for the MTS spinoff. Bradie said the business will focus on supporting governments, partners and allies across national security and space through technology, mission expertise and connected systems. Michael LaRouche is expected to join as Trinzic’s CEO-designate in September, while Nick Visi joined as CFO-designate earlier in the month.

Separation Work Advances Toward January 2027

The company said it submitted its final private-letter-ruling request to the IRS in June and expects a final ruling in September. KBR also continues through the SEC’s review of its Form 10 and expects a public filing before its next earnings call.

Operational work including IT systems, contract bifurcation, procurement separation, corporate budgeting and organizational design is progressing, management said. The company has assigned corporate employees to their future organizations and is filling remaining critical roles.

Bradie said KBR is taking actions before the separation to reduce standalone costs and mitigate dissynergies, including organizational simplification, productivity initiatives and real-estate rationalization. The company plans to host investor days for new KBR and Trinzic in New York in November to discuss each business’s standalone strategy, financial framework and priorities.

About KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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