KBR Inc Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $102 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $116 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $1.923 billion from $2.018 billion last year.

KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.923 Bln vs. $2.018 Bln last year.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/05/3287427/0/en/kbr-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2026-results.html

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