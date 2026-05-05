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KBR Inc Q1 Income Falls

May 05, 2026 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc (KBR) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $102 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $116 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KBR Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $1.923 billion from $2.018 billion last year.

KBR Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.923 Bln vs. $2.018 Bln last year.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/05/3287427/0/en/kbr-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2026-results.html

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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