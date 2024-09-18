News & Insights

KBR

KBR Gets Estimated $230 Mln DoD IAC Multiple-award Contract - Quick Facts

September 18, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) said it has been awarded an estimated $230 million cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's multiple-award contract vehicle. The DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

The company will perform information systems modernization for Logistics Information Technology programs supporting Naval Air Systems Command, Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.

