KBC Ancora and Cera Extend Agreement for KBC Group Stability

November 29, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

KBC Ancora CVA (GB:0MFW) has released an update.

KBC Ancora and Cera have extended their shareholder agreement with MRBB and other stable shareholders for another 10 years, ensuring continued stability and support for KBC Group’s future development. This agreement, which involves over 30% of KBC Group’s shares, highlights the commitment to a long-term vision and stable local shareholding. The extension is seen as crucial for maintaining a solid foundation for KBC Group’s growth and shareholder value creation.

