Kazatomprom’s $200M Bond Placement Boosts Financial Strategy

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS (NATKY) has released an update.
Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer, announced a private placement of unsecured coupon bonds worth $200 million on the Astana International Exchange. The bonds, sold to Samruk-Kazyna JSC, have a maturity period of 36 months with a coupon rate of SOFR plus 1%, aimed at financing the company’s working capital. This move highlights Kazatomprom’s strategic financial management amid its significant role in the global uranium market.
