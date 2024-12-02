News & Insights

Kazatomprom’s $200M Bond Placement Boosts Financial Strategy

December 02, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS (NATKY) has released an update.

Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer, announced a private placement of unsecured coupon bonds worth $200 million on the Astana International Exchange. The bonds, sold to Samruk-Kazyna JSC, have a maturity period of 36 months with a coupon rate of SOFR plus 1%, aimed at financing the company’s working capital. This move highlights Kazatomprom’s strategic financial management amid its significant role in the global uranium market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

