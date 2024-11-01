News & Insights

Kazatomprom JSC Highlights Growth in Nuclear Energy Sector

November 01, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS (NATKY) has released an update.

Kazatomprom JSC has released its third-quarter operations and trading update, highlighting significant developments in the uranium industry. The update reflects on the global nuclear energy landscape, emphasizing nuclear’s pivotal role in clean energy initiatives, while noting key industry agreements and projects worldwide. Investors in the uranium market are poised to benefit from growing nuclear energy demands and Kazatomprom’s strategic position in the sector.

