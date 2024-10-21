News & Insights

Stocks

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results Release

October 21, 2024 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. ( (KBDC) ) is now available.

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 13, followed by a conference call on November 14 to discuss the outcomes. As a business development company, KBDC focuses on investing in senior secured loans, aiming for income and occasional capital appreciation. Investors and interested parties can join the call via provided dial-in details or webcast, with a replay available until November 21.

See more data about KBDC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KBDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.