Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results Release

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 13, followed by a conference call on November 14 to discuss the outcomes. As a business development company, KBDC focuses on investing in senior secured loans, aiming for income and occasional capital appreciation. Investors and interested parties can join the call via provided dial-in details or webcast, with a replay available until November 21.

