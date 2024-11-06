News & Insights

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Announces Major Share Buyback Plan

November 06, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (JP:9107) has released an update.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (‘K’ LINE) has announced a share buyback plan, resolving to repurchase up to 36 million shares valued at approximately 76.18 billion yen through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This strategic move, taking place on November 7, 2024, aims to reacquire shares at a closing price of 2,116 yen per share, potentially adjusting based on market trends. Such buybacks can influence share prices and investor sentiment, making it a significant development for those monitoring ‘K’ LINE’s market activities.

