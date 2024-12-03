Kate Rouch joins OpenAI as first Chief Marketing Officer

Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI said on X that, “It’s official: Kate Rouch joins us as our first Chief Marketing Officer. Her experience across consumer and enterprise marketing will shape how we connect people to the transformative power of AI.”
