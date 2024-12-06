Katana Capital Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 46,086 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This initiative is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Investors are closely watching these developments for potential impacts on share prices and market performance.

