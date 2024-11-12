News & Insights

Katana Capital Stresses Investor Caution at AGM

November 12, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Katana Capital Ltd. (AU:KAT) has released an update.

Katana Capital Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting, where it emphasized the importance of investor awareness and caution. The company highlighted that all information provided is for general purposes and not intended as specific financial advice, underscoring the need for investors to consider their own financial circumstances.

