Katana Capital Confirms DRP Price for Shareholders

Katana Capital Ltd. has confirmed the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price for its ordinary fully paid shares, relating to the quarter ending September 30, 2024. This update follows a previous announcement, solidifying details for shareholders looking to reinvest dividends. The record date for this distribution was October 9, 2024.

