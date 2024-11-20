Kaspi.kz announces general meeting results

Kaspi.kz (KSPI) announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at its Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 November 2024: To approve the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Kaspi.kz: 1) Approval of the agenda; 2) Payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Kaspi.kz and approval of the amount of dividend per common share; 3) Approval of amended Charter of JSC Kaspi.kz; 4) Election of the Board Member due to resignation of one of the Board Members; 5) Approval of the amount and terms of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses of the Board Members incurred while performing Board Member’s duties; 6) On entering into a major transaction , as a result of which the Company acquires or alienates property, the value of which is 50 percent or more of the total book value of the Company’s assets.

