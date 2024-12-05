Kasen International Adjusts 2024 HHD Agreement Terms

Kasen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0496) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kasen International Holdings Ltd. has announced a supplemental agreement to its 2024 HHD Master Agreement, reducing the guarantee amount for Haining Home Direct from RMB370 million to RMB325 million. Hero Time has also agreed not to increase Haining Home Direct’s total bank loans beyond the guaranteed bank facilities without the company’s consent. These changes aim to manage financial risks while maintaining the agreement’s overall structure.

For further insights into HK:0496 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.