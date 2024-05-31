Karyopharm Shareholders Back Expansion and Elect Directors

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) has issued an update.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stockholders showed robust engagement at the 2024 Annual Meeting, approving significant amendments to the company’s equity and employee stock plans, effectively increasing the share pool for incentives by millions of shares. They also elected three Class II directors to the Board, and endorsed executive compensation and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as their independent accounting firm for the upcoming fiscal year, demonstrating confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

