News & Insights

Stocks

Karyopharm Engages with FDA on Cancer Trial Plans

December 03, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Karyopharm Therapeutics ( (KPTI) ).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a leader in innovative cancer therapies, is actively engaging with the FDA to discuss the implications of the evolving endometrial cancer treatment landscape on its Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial. This trial is exploring selinexor as a maintenance therapy for advanced endometrial cancer. The company has announced it will update stakeholders post-discussion and has postponed any current conference presentations on the program.

See more insights into KPTI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KPTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.