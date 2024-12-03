Karyopharm Engages with FDA on Cancer Trial Plans

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Karyopharm Therapeutics ( (KPTI) ).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a leader in innovative cancer therapies, is actively engaging with the FDA to discuss the implications of the evolving endometrial cancer treatment landscape on its Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial. This trial is exploring selinexor as a maintenance therapy for advanced endometrial cancer. The company has announced it will update stakeholders post-discussion and has postponed any current conference presentations on the program.

