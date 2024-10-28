Karoon Energy’s Gulf of Mexico Success with Who Dat South

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced a hydrocarbon discovery at its Who Dat South exploration well, marking the second success in its 2024 exploration campaign in the Gulf of Mexico. The well has identified substantial hydrocarbon-bearing zones, suggesting significant potential for future production. This discovery supports Karoon’s strategy to expand its asset base in the Miocene play.

