News & Insights

Stocks

Karoon Energy’s Gulf of Mexico Success with Who Dat South

October 28, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced a hydrocarbon discovery at its Who Dat South exploration well, marking the second success in its 2024 exploration campaign in the Gulf of Mexico. The well has identified substantial hydrocarbon-bearing zones, suggesting significant potential for future production. This discovery supports Karoon’s strategy to expand its asset base in the Miocene play.

For further insights into AU:KAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.