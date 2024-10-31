Karoon Energy Announces Director Departure and Shareholdings

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced the departure of director Clark Davey, effective October 31, 2024. Davey held a total of 2,831 ordinary shares directly and additional shares through various accounts, reflecting his significant stake in the company. Investors may observe potential impacts on the company’s stock performance following this leadership change.

