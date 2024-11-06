News & Insights

Karnalyte Resources Reveals Third Quarter Highlights

November 06, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) has released an update.

Karnalyte Resources announced progress on its technical report and cost-saving measures for equipment sourcing, supported by strategic partner GSFC. The company is also reviewing its development strategy to enhance magnesium chloride production, leveraging its abundant carnallite deposits and advanced mining technologies.

