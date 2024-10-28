Kapa Gold Strengthens Team with Permitting Expert

News & Insights

KAPA Gold Inc (TSE:KAPA) has released an update.

Kapa Gold Inc. has appointed Ron Espell, a seasoned expert in environmental management and mine permitting, to lead the permitting strategy for their Blackhawk Gold Mine project. With over 30 years of experience, particularly in California’s stringent regulatory environment, Espell’s appointment aims to ensure a smooth permitting process. This strategic move is expected to provide confidence to stakeholders as Kapa Gold advances its exploration efforts.

