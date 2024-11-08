Kanto Denka Pledges Financial Support for Waterworks Renewal

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:4047) has released an update.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. has agreed to pay ¥300 million to support the Maebashi City Waterworks Facility Renewal Project, addressing social and moral responsibilities due to past contamination issues. The company aims to assist in ensuring safe water supply by contributing to the decommissioning and expansion of water purification facilities, with completion expected by March 2030.

