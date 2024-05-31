News & Insights

Stocks

Kangda International Grants Major Share Options

May 31, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd (HK:6136) has released an update.

Kangda International Environmental Company Limited has announced the grant of 213,973,500 share options, representing about 9.1% of its enlarged share capital, to be vested after 12 months without performance targets. These options, exercisable from May 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025, aim to motivate and retain key individuals by aligning their interests with the company’s success. The grant includes a clawback mechanism and no financial assistance was provided for the purchase of these shares.

For further insights into HK:6136 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.