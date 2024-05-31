Kangda International Grants Major Share Options

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd (HK:6136) has released an update.

Kangda International Environmental Company Limited has announced the grant of 213,973,500 share options, representing about 9.1% of its enlarged share capital, to be vested after 12 months without performance targets. These options, exercisable from May 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025, aim to motivate and retain key individuals by aligning their interests with the company’s success. The grant includes a clawback mechanism and no financial assistance was provided for the purchase of these shares.

