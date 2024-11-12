News & Insights

Kane Biotech Expands with FB Dermatology Acquisition

November 12, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Kane Biotech (TSE:KNE) has released an update.

Kane Biotech is set to acquire FB Dermatology, enhancing its wound care and dermatology portfolio while expanding its global commercial reach. This strategic move is expected to accelerate the commercialization of Kane’s products in international markets, leveraging FB Dermatology’s established sales networks. The acquisition aims to maximize shareholder value and bolster Kane’s market position with innovative solutions.

