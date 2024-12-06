Kanamoto Co. Announces Increased Dividend for Shareholders

Kanamoto Co (JP:9678) has released an update.

Kanamoto Co. has revised its dividend projection to offer a total annual dividend of ¥80.00 per share, including a commemorative dividend to mark its 60th anniversary. This strategic decision is aimed at expressing gratitude to shareholders and reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors.

