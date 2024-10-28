Kam Hing Adjusts Terms for Subsidiary Sale Agreement

Kam Hing International Holdings Limited (HK:2307) has released an update.

Kam Hing International Holdings Limited has entered into a supplemental agreement to modify the payment terms and completion date for the sale of its subsidiary’s equity interest. The agreement involves a revised payment schedule for the USD 10.28 million consideration, aiming to expedite the transaction and avoid delays. The company maintains that these changes are fair and align with shareholder interests.

