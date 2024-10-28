News & Insights

Stocks

Kam Hing Adjusts Terms for Subsidiary Sale Agreement

October 28, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kam Hing International Holdings Limited (HK:2307) has released an update.

Kam Hing International Holdings Limited has entered into a supplemental agreement to modify the payment terms and completion date for the sale of its subsidiary’s equity interest. The agreement involves a revised payment schedule for the USD 10.28 million consideration, aiming to expedite the transaction and avoid delays. The company maintains that these changes are fair and align with shareholder interests.

For further insights into HK:2307 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.