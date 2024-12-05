KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Progress in HAE Treatment

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (KALV) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented to its investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing oral medicines for rare diseases with unmet needs, notably focusing on hereditary angioedema (HAE) treatment. In its latest earnings report, KalVista announced significant progress with its investigational HAE treatment, sebetralstat, including FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application and multiple marketing authorization submissions, positioning the company for a potential launch in 2025. The company’s financial status reflects a strategic investment in sebetralstat’s pre-commercial activities, with research and development expenses decreasing to $16.6 million and general and administrative expenses increasing to $29.2 million compared to the previous year. KalVista’s operational highlights include a successful capital raise of $160 million to support its commercial infrastructure, providing financial runway into the second half of 2027. Looking ahead, KalVista remains focused on achieving regulatory approvals and commercial success for sebetralstat, potentially transforming the treatment landscape for HAE patients globally.

