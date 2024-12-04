Kalray SA Explores Strategic Asset Review

Kalray SA (FR:ALKAL) has released an update.
Kalray SA is undergoing a strategic review of its assets, with potential plans for divestiture. The company has engaged Woodside Capital Partners to explore capital opportunities in its Data Acceleration & DPU Design business. This move follows a recent cost-reduction plan and aims to evaluate strategic options for growth.
