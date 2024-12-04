Kalray SA Explores Strategic Asset Review

Kalray SA (FR:ALKAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kalray SA is undergoing a strategic review of its assets, with potential plans for divestiture. The company has engaged Woodside Capital Partners to explore capital opportunities in its Data Acceleration & DPU Design business. This move follows a recent cost-reduction plan and aims to evaluate strategic options for growth.

For further insights into FR:ALKAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.