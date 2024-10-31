News & Insights

Stocks

Kalium Lakes Restructures Amid Financial Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Kalium Lakes Ltd (AU:KLL) has released an update.

Kalium Lakes Limited has undergone significant restructuring, including a recapitalization plan approved by shareholders and the issuance of new shares, as it navigates financial challenges. The company, currently in suspension from ASX trading, has appointed new directors and is supported by interest-free loans from its major shareholder. Efforts are underway to return to trading, following the liquidation of key subsidiaries and a focus on future stability.

