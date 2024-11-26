Kalina Power Announces Directors’ Interest Changes

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited, a clean-tech leader in the Waste Heat to Power sector, has announced changes in its directors’ interests, impacting key figures including Ross MacLachlan and Tim Horgan. The company, known for its zero-emissions power technology, continues to strengthen its leadership amid its global presence in industrial applications.

