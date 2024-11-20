Kali Metals Reports AGM Results Amid Lithium Focus

Kali Metals Limited (AU:KM1) has released an update.
Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting shareholder support for most resolutions, including the election of directors and appointment of an auditor. However, proposals for a 10% placement facility and the re-approval of an employee securities incentive plan were not carried. The company remains committed to leveraging its vast exploration assets to meet the rising demand for lithium, a key component in electric vehicle and renewable energy production.
