Kali Metals Limited Prepares for Key Shareholder Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Kali Metals Limited (AU:KM1) has released an update.

Kali Metals Limited is gearing up for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 20, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy voting instructions by November 18, 2024, to ensure their voices are heard on key resolutions, including director elections and remuneration matters. The company provides multiple channels for proxy submission, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation.

