Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Expands Exploration at Pinjin Project

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has launched its fourth aircore drilling program at the Pinjin Gold Project’s Kirgella East target area, aiming to uncover significant gold deposits within the Laverton Tectonic Zone. This initiative underscores KalGold’s confidence in the project’s potential, with previous drilling already identifying promising targets for future exploration. Results from earlier drilling at Kirgella West are anticipated in early December, which could further guide their exploration strategy.

