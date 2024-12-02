News & Insights

Kalamazoo Resources Begins Promising Drilling at Mallina West

December 02, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has launched a 1,500-meter drilling program at its Mallina West Gold Project in Pilbara, WA, targeting intrusion-hosted gold mineralization similar to De Grey Mining’s nearby Hemi discovery. The initiative benefits from a government co-funded grant and aims to explore significant gold targets identified through recent geophysical and geochemical studies. The project is set to focus on high-priority areas, including a promising gold intersection and subsurface magnetic anomalies.

