Kakuzi Ltd Anticipates Significant Earnings Decline in 2024

Kakuzi Ltd (GB:KAKU) has released an update.
Kakuzi Ltd has issued a profit warning, expecting their full-year net earnings for 2024 to be over 25% lower compared to 2023 due to reduced avocado exports and supply chain disruptions caused by Middle East geopolitical tensions. Despite a strong recovery in their macadamia business, which has seen prices nearly double, the company cannot offset losses due to extended shipping times affecting avocado quality.
