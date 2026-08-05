KakaoBank Earnings Rise In Q2

(RTTNews) - KakaoBank Corp. (323410.KS), a South Korean internet-only mobile bank, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to KRW 140.75 billion from KRW 126.26 billion in the previous year.

Operating income rose to KRW 193.98 billion from KRW 170.13 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 828.98 billion from KRW 778.03 billion in the previous year.

KakaoBank is currently trading 1.15% lesser at KRW 21,600 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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