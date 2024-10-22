News & Insights

Kaisa Health Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

October 22, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited (HK:0876) has released an update.

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited has appointed four new executive directors, including Mr. Liu Lihao and Ms. Luo Tingting, effective October 22, 2024. Mr. Liu and Ms. Luo bring extensive experience from their roles in Kaisa Group, holding key positions in investment, finance, and management. These appointments reflect Kaisa Health’s strategic focus on strengthening its leadership team.

