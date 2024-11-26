Kairos Minerals Eyes Strong Returns at Mt York Project

Kairos Minerals (AU:KAI) has released an update.

Kairos Minerals’ Mt York Gold Project in Pilbara shows promising financial potential, with a scoping study predicting strong returns through a conventional processing plant and significant gold production over an 8-year mine life. The project is projected to yield a free cash flow of $574 million and a net present value of $410 million, with a quick payback period of 2.7 years. With plans for further resource drilling next year, Kairos is poised to expand the project’s resource base.

