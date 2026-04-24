Kadant Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KAI

In trading on Friday, shares of Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $310.49, changing hands as low as $308.87 per share. Kadant Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $244.87 per share, with $369.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $310.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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