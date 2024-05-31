Ka Shui Announces Board Changes Post AGM

Ka Shui International Holdings Limited (HK:0822) has released an update.

Ka Shui International Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. The company also announced a change in their board composition: Mr. Andrew Look retired and did not seek re-election, and Mr. TANG, Koon Yiu, Thomas was appointed as an independent non-executive director and a member of several committees.

For further insights into HK:0822 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.