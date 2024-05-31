News & Insights

Ka Shui Announces Board Changes Post AGM

May 31, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Ka Shui International Holdings Limited (HK:0822) has released an update.

Ka Shui International Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. The company also announced a change in their board composition: Mr. Andrew Look retired and did not seek re-election, and Mr. TANG, Koon Yiu, Thomas was appointed as an independent non-executive director and a member of several committees.

