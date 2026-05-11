K92 Mining Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $116.63 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $70.24 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 63.4% to $236.28 million from $144.60 million last year.

K92 Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $116.63 Mln. vs. $70.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $236.28 Mln vs. $144.60 Mln last year.

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