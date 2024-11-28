News & Insights

K92 Mining Files Technical Report for Growth

November 28, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) has released an update.

K92 Mining has announced the filing of a technical report for its Kainantu Gold Mine project in Papua New Guinea, signaling a strong position for future growth. The company’s focus on gold, copper, and silver production, along with its ambitious plans for expansion, highlight its commitment to becoming a leading mid-tier producer.

