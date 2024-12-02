K3 Business Technology to Sell NexSys for £36 Million

K3 Business Technology (GB:KBT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

K3 Business Technology Group has agreed to sell its subsidiary, NexSys Solutions Limited, to SYSPRO for £36 million, marking a strategic move to simplify operations and enhance shareholder value. The deal, which awaits shareholder approval, is expected to lead to a significant cash return to shareholders and is seen as a positive development for both NexSys and SYSPRO’s expansion plans. The decision aligns with K3’s strategy to focus on cash generation and reduce complexity within the group.

For further insights into GB:KBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.