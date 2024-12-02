News & Insights

Stocks

K3 Business Technology to Sell NexSys for £36 Million

December 02, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

K3 Business Technology (GB:KBT) has released an update.

K3 Business Technology Group has agreed to sell its subsidiary, NexSys Solutions Limited, to SYSPRO for £36 million, marking a strategic move to simplify operations and enhance shareholder value. The deal, which awaits shareholder approval, is expected to lead to a significant cash return to shareholders and is seen as a positive development for both NexSys and SYSPRO’s expansion plans. The decision aligns with K3’s strategy to focus on cash generation and reduce complexity within the group.

