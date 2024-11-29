K-TIG Ltd Announces Director Departure and Shareholdings

K-TIG Ltd (AU:KTG) has released an update.

K-TIG Ltd announced the departure of Director Adrian Smith, who held significant shares both directly and indirectly. Smith’s exit marks a notable change in the company’s leadership and may influence investor perspectives on K-TIG’s future. Investors will be watching closely for any strategic shifts as a result of this leadership change.

