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K-Bro Linen Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

March 19, 2026 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$2.89 million, or C$0.223 per share. This compares with C$4.24 million, or C$0.398 per share, last year.

Excluding items, K-Bro Linen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$7.19 million or C$0.554 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.8% to C$146.79 million from C$95.45 million last year.

K-Bro Linen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.89 Mln. vs. C$4.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.223 vs. C$0.398 last year. -Revenue: C$146.79 Mln vs. C$95.45 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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