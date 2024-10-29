Jyske Bank Unveils Strategic Goals for Future Growth

News & Insights

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank has launched a new strategy to enhance its services for both private and business customers, emphasizing digitalization and sustainable practices. The bank aims to achieve a 10% return on equity by 2028 and plans to maintain an attractive shareholder payout policy. This strategic move is seen as an effort to adapt to anticipated lower interest rates and maintain profitability.

