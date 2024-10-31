Jyske Bank A/S Enhances Transparency with New Disclosures

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has disclosed transactions involving individuals with managerial responsibilities as required by the EU Commission’s Market Abuse Regulation. This announcement highlights the bank’s commitment to transparency in financial dealings. Investors and market watchers may see this as a significant step in ensuring corporate accountability.

